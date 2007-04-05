Introducing Web Animations
Today we finally shipped the First Public Working Draft of Web Animations!
Help with math(s)
One of the limitations of CSS and SVG animations is that you can’t do a bouncing effect. That is, you can’t easily do this…
Web Animations
It must be time for my biannual blog post and this time I’d like to introduce a new development in animation for the Web, called, creatively enough, Web Animations.
Parapara Animation
About a week ago Mozilla Japan put on a two-day event in Tokyo called Mozilla Vision 2012. It was a great weekend with several hundred people coming to talk about what it means to be Open, and, in very Japanese-style, see some cool robots (courtesy of Takahashi Tomotaka-san).
It’s about time…
Firefox 4 is going four dimensional! Time dimensional! (Ok, for those who know physics, just pretend 🙂)
There’s CSS transitions for all sorts of animated eye-candy, major JS speed-ups to give scripted animations a boost and
mozRequestAnimationFrameto get keep them smooth and in sync, and a whole host of other graphics and video improvements. Oh, and SMIL in SVG!
Synchronising SMIL
Our SMIL implementation passed another little milestone yesterday when we landed syncbase timing. We’ve still got a long way to go but this was always going to be the hardest feature for the timing model.
Beached as bro
One last post as I race out the door. It appears my attempt to quash the enthusiasm surrounding SMIL doesn’t seem to have worked. It seems like some people are genuinely interested in SMIL and not just for Acid3!
Wet blanket
Well, SMIL has finally landed on mozilla-central! It’s been a long road since I first started out on this project nearly 5 years ago but we’ve finally reached the first milestone! Thank you very much to many who have helped or even just offered encouraging comments but thank you particularly to Daniel Holbert, Robert O’Callahan, Chris Double, and Tim Rowley for their massive contributions. It’s been a team job all the way.
Farvel
You’ve probably worked it out, but I’m no longer working on SMIL at the moment. tor has very kindly helped out and has been doing some work on this but it will not make it for Firefox 3.
From now on, if you want to track the progress of SMIL in Mozilla I recommend:
