Synchronising SMIL

Our SMIL implementation passed another little milestone yesterday when we landed syncbase timing. We’ve still got a long way to go but this was always going to be the hardest feature for the timing model.

I thought I’d just take this chance to acknowledge some of the people who’ve helped get us here. Particularly Daniel Holbert for his incredible helpfulness and for just being awesome at everything he does; Jonathan Watt for all his help with SMIL recently and for always looking out for me; Robert O’Callahan for his oversight, invaluable input, and support technical and personal; and Chris Double for keeping SMIL moving in the early days.

Also, as alumni of the University of Technology, Sydney (UTS) I used their library a number of times last year as a kind of virtual office. It’s a great library where they really try to help the students, allow you to eat at your desk, and even let you pay for your fines with canned food that is then given to an Australian charity group. Thanks UTS!

Finally, thanks to Solutions First, specialists in Open Source and Linux solutions and a whole lot more, and who have generously provided me with this web space for longer than I can remember. Cheers guys!