You’ve probably worked it out, but I’m no longer working on SMIL at the moment. tor has very kindly helped out and has been doing some work on this but it will not make it for Firefox 3.

From now on, if you want to track the progress of SMIL in Mozilla I recommend:

As for me, I’m travelling around Asia, so unless someone can sponsor me to work on this in Asia I can’t really offer much time to the project.

Thank you to everyone who helped me to get SMIL this far. I hope that someone else can pick it up.

