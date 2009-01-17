Wet blanket

Well, SMIL has finally landed on mozilla-central! It’s been a long road since I first started out on this project nearly 5 years ago but we’ve finally reached the first milestone! Thank you very much to many who have helped or even just offered encouraging comments but thank you particularly to Daniel Holbert, Robert O’Callahan, Chris Double, and Tim Rowley for their massive contributions. It’s been a team job all the way.

But althought we’ve come a long way I want to emphasise that we still have a long way to go. I’ve updated the status page to give you an idea of the features still remaining to be implemented. In particular, integration with SVG and CSS is a massive task (although it makes up only two rows of the chart) and by far the bulk of animation demos and tests won’t work without this. Also, syncbase timing is a big job.