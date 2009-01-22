Beached as bro

One last post as I race out the door. It appears my attempt to quash the enthusiasm surrounding SMIL doesn’t seem to have worked. It seems like some people are genuinely interested in SMIL and not just for Acid3!

This weeks developments:

Today I ran up against some questions about zero-length intervals so if you have any insights there I’d be glad to hear from you! I’ve adjusted our timing model based on what I think SMIL intends.

That brings to an end my stint with the NZ office. I had a great time with the fellas here—cheers guys! Or as some people here say, “chur!”