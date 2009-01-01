Yay, back to SMIL! This is just a brief update to let you know about the state of SMIL in Mozilla!

Here’s the low-context summary:

Daniel Holbert has been taking on this work and pushing it along steadily (thanks a million Daniel!!)

I’ve joined the Auckland office for my summer break (from December to the end of January) to work full-time on SMIL.

A (very) basic patch is nearly ready to land after it undergoes some final review and rework. After that SMIL should be on the trunk but disabled by default. I’ve updated the status page to reflect the features of this patch.

A proper implementation of <animateTransform> is also ready but needs review. I’ve written up (in painfully boring detail) some spec issues I encountered regarding <animateTransform> .

Next on the agenda I hope to be working on syncbase timing.

Thanks again for all your support and Happy New Year! Godt nytår! あけましておめでとうございます！ 新年もよろしくお願いいたします！