Web animation in 2017
Happy new year! As promised I thought I’d share a few of the Web animation things I’m looking forward to in 2017. I’m terrible at predicting the future (I used to be a believer in BeOS and VRML) so this is mostly based on what is already in motion.
MozAnime in 2016
MozAnime is the informal name we use to cover all the work on animation-related features at Mozilla. We’re based in Tokyo, Tochigi, Taipei, Toronto, and… somewhere in France that probably, hopefully, starts with a ‘t’ as well.
I can’t wait to tell you all the things I’m looking forward to next year, but in this post I want to share some of the highlights from the MozAnime crew in 2016.
Animations on Fire @ Graphical Web 2014
Just recently I had the chance to talk about authoring animations of CSS/SVG for better performance at The Graphical Web 2014. I thought I’d put up the slides here in case they’re useful to others.
Web Animations @ html5j 2013
Over the weekend I had the chance to speak about Web Animations at the HTML5 conference 2013 in Tokyo. I put a fair bit of work into the presentation so I thought I’d put up an English version of the slides (including videos of the demos) in case they’re useful to someone else looking for a gentle introduction to Web Animations.
Players wanted: the pause and seek game
Last time I introduced timing groups in Web Animations as a simple yet powerful tool for synchronising animations. Great as they are, they open up a few interesting questions. For example, what happens when you pause an animation that’s in a timing group?
Group and conquer: timing groups for your synchronization woes
Once you start animating anything more than simple fade and slide effects, pretty soon you start wanting to synchronize things. The penguins should start dancing together, the watermelon should explode the moment the blind-folded person hits it, the credits should roll after the movie finishes and so on.
Introducing Web Animations
Today we finally shipped the First Public Working Draft of Web Animations!
Help with math(s)
One of the limitations of CSS and SVG animations is that you can’t do a bouncing effect. That is, you can’t easily do this…
Web Animations
It must be time for my biannual blog post and this time I’d like to introduce a new development in animation for the Web, called, creatively enough, Web Animations.
