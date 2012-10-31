It must be time for my biannual blog post and this time I’d like to introduce a new development in animation for the Web, called, creatively enough, Web Animations.

Some of you may have heard rumblings of an attempt to overcome some of the limitations with both CSS and SVG animations and unify them at the same time. Well, that’s what some folks at Google, Adobe and myself (Mozilla) are trying to do.

I’ve put together a video of some of the ideas we have so far:

An in case the video gets synderadicated here’s a Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvNQNtIfXXI

If you’re interested in the details, the latest version of the spec is here:

A few points to bear in mind: