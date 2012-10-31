It must be time for my biannual blog post and this time I’d like to introduce a new development in animation for the Web, called, creatively enough, Web Animations.
Some of you may have heard rumblings of an attempt to overcome some of the limitations with both CSS and SVG animations and unify them at the same time. Well, that’s what some folks at Google, Adobe and myself (Mozilla) are trying to do.
I’ve put together a video of some of the ideas we have so far:
If you’re interested in the details, the latest version of the spec is here:
A few points to bear in mind:
- There are still lots of holes. The behaviour of pausing and reversing is particularly in flux at the moment and the integration with media is still just thoughts, yet to be fleshed out and spec-ified.
- The integration with CSS and SVG will be specified in separate documents (just placeholder text for now).
- If you’ve got suggestions, please feel free to send feedback to the public-fx
W3C mailing list
with the subject
[web-anim]at the start of the subject.
- Progress from my end has slowed down recently due to some workshops I’ve been involved in but I’ll hopefully be back into it by the end of November.
- We have a shim in the works (that’s what the video uses) but it’s currently awaiting approval for release. Should be ready soon.
That’s nice, now as both SVG SMIL and CSS animations work with javascript disabled, can you show us code of that example “Web Animation” running with javascript disabled?
Please tell us we haven’t gone backwards to javascript-based animations.