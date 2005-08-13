SMIL Animation patch
G’day! I’ve produced a new patch to provide SMIL Animation for SVG. Since last time I’ve added:
keySplines
keyTimes
accumulate
restart
min,
max
ElementTimeControlDOM interface
Read article →
-
SMIL work: performance and integration
Here’s an updated patch with my latest changes including:
- Optimised performance—a lot of unnecessary rendering has been filtered out and the profiling I was able to perform suggests this has made a significant difference, especially when the animation is frozen.
- Animation now pauses and resets when the page is cached in the bfcache.
- Better thread safety.
Read article →
Fill modes (nearly) there
Aided by flat surf but hampered by perfect weather I’ve spent most of the last week tidying up my code and updating the documentation on the wiki. The latest patch is hopefully much better, or at least not quite as hideous as it was in some parts.
Read article →
Additive animation
Additive animation appears to be working. The test case I mentioned in the last post works even the nasty tree re-ordering cases. I’ve also extended the additive test case a little to test a bit more of the dynamic behaviour.
Read article →
Additive animation nearly done
I’ve done most of the work required for additive animation. The remaining part is to correctly order animations in the animation sandwich after changes to the document structure.
Read article →
Compositing underway
I’ve begun work on implementing compositing. This will take some time. Also I’m no longer sure I’ll be able to deliver syncbase timing this year as instead I may need to focus on integration issues, performance, documentation, thread-safety and so on. Hopefully all this will mean it has a better chance of getting checked in sooner though.
Read article →
New patch
I thought I’d post this patch which contains my work so far.
This patch contains most of the classes I outlined in my design. It will do very simple animation of lengths using a very limited subset of timing specifiers.
Read article →
Iteration one
Just a quick update in case anyone someone actually reads this page. I’ve implemented most of what I intended to cover in the first iteration and now some very basic animations work.
Read article →