NOTE: These tests represent my understanding of the SMIL specification. They may be wrong! Please tell me if they are!

Also, these tests cover only those features I have implemented for Firefox. Therefore they’re not representative of SMIL Animation as a whole and shouldn’t be used as a measure of the quality of a SMIL implementation.

Finally, these test cases have been structured so they can be run on other browsers. Inline SVG is much nicer but using <object> and <embed> should mean most other browsers can run these cases and we can compare the results.

These tests relate to manipulating inline SVG trees mixed with HTML and so will not work for SVG plug-ins.