Feature tests
NOTE: These tests represent my understanding of the SMIL specification. They may be wrong! Please tell me if they are!
Also, these tests cover only those features I have implemented for Firefox. Therefore they’re not representative of SMIL Animation as a whole and shouldn’t be used as a measure of the quality of a SMIL implementation.
Finally, these test cases have been structured so they can be run on other
browsers.
Inline SVG is much nicer but using
<object> and
<embed> should mean
most other browsers can run these cases and we can compare the results.
- Cumulative animation
- Additive animation
- Fill modes
- Frozen ‘to’ animation
- keySplines
- keyTimes
- Multiple intervals
- Pause controls
- Repeating
- Restart
- Values and to animation
DOM tests
These tests relate to manipulating inline SVG trees mixed with HTML and so will not work for SVG plug-ins.