SMIL Animation patch

G’day! I’ve produced a new patch to provide SMIL Animation for SVG. Since last time I’ve added:
keySplines
keyTimes
accumulate
restart
min,
max
ElementTimeControlDOM interface
I’ve added a status page showing just what’s been implemented and I’ve also updated the test cases.
This represents all the features I intend to implement this year although I may
attempt a draft implementation of
<animateTransform> for demonstration
purposes.
The next obvious thing to implement is syncbase timing although none of this
will be of much use until we determine how to represent animated values in SVG
and CSS!
For now I’ll be working on a report of my attempts and documenting some difficulties I’ve come across with SMIL.
Here are the patches:
- smil-anim-2005-11-03-2024.patch
- smil-anim-2005-11-03-2024-wo-configure.patch
– The same but without the patch to configure—this is much smaller and more
likely to work but requires you have
autoconf-2.13.
I’ve (hopefully) fixed the paths in the patch so you should be able to apply it
from
mozilla with:
$ patch -p0 smil-anim-2005-11-05-1539.patch
Known issues:
- An SVG image referenced via
<object>will remain paused when returning to the page using the back button if the page is in the bfcache. This is because page transition events are not received. If anyone can help me with this I’d really appreciate it!
- An SVG document added entirely via script won’t be animated. (See this test case.)
There’s a bug in your latest patch: