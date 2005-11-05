SMIL Animation patch

G’day! I’ve produced a new patch to provide SMIL Animation for SVG. Since last time I’ve added:

keySplines

keyTimes

accumulate

restart

min , max

, ElementTimeControl DOM interface

I’ve added a status page showing just what’s been implemented and I’ve also updated the test cases.

This represents all the features I intend to implement this year although I may attempt a draft implementation of <animateTransform> for demonstration purposes. The next obvious thing to implement is syncbase timing although none of this will be of much use until we determine how to represent animated values in SVG and CSS!

For now I’ll be working on a report of my attempts and documenting some difficulties I’ve come across with SMIL.

Here are the patches:

smil-anim-2005-11-03-2024.patch

smil-anim-2005-11-03-2024-wo-configure.patch – The same but without the patch to configure—this is much smaller and more likely to work but requires you have autoconf-2.13 .

I’ve (hopefully) fixed the paths in the patch so you should be able to apply it from mozilla with:

$ patch -p0 smil-anim-2005-11-05-1539.patch

Known issues: