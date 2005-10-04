Fill modes (nearly) there

Aided by flat surf but hampered by perfect weather I’ve spent most of the last week tidying up my code and updating the documentation on the wiki. The latest patch is hopefully much better, or at least not quite as hideous as it was in some parts.

Fill modes are now implemented except for one edge case of a frozen to animation that is stopped in the middle of the simple duration. It’s the third case in this test.

I’m putting feature work on hold for a while to focus on a few obvious optimisations such as suspending the timer when it’s not needed.

Here’s the latest patch: smil-anim-2005-10-04-2138.patch