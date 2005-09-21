Additive animation appears to be working. The test case I mentioned in the last post works even the nasty tree re-ordering cases. I’ve also extended the additive test case a little to test a bit more of the dynamic behaviour.
In implementing this I’ve tightened up the implementation of the
<animate>
element somewhat and wrapped each sample in a pair of calls to
suspendRedraw
and
unsuspendRedraw.
I’m putting feature work on hold while I tidy up the code and update the documentation on the wiki.
The remaining features I hope to add this year are:
fillmodes
restart
accumulate
minand
max
keyTimes
keySplines
I may have a chance to look at adding support for specifying target elements via
xlink:href and perhaps CSS values and relative values but I’m not sure.
I’ll be focussing more on thread safety, performance, optimisations, DOM
interfaces etc.
The latest patch: smil-anim-2005-09-21-2129.patch
You should get your blog syndicated on planet.mozilla.org, it is really interesting…
~Grauw