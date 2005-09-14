Additive animation nearly done

I’ve done most of the work required for additive animation. The remaining part is to correctly order animations in the animation sandwich after changes to the document structure. So in this test case the last two squares don’t behave as they should. (However, ASV fails in the same way.)
Also, I’ve implemented from/to/by animation and animation using a list of values.
I’ve done a lot of tidying up too but the nsSVG(Animated)Length situation is still a nightmare.
By the end of September I hope to have:
- cumulative animation, and
- fill modes
and maybe:
restart, and
minand
max
After that I’ll hopefully add
keyTimes and
keySplines and
calcMode
(at least for
spline,
linear and
discrete)
but mostly I’ll focus on integration, performance, testing etc.
Something should be ready by December.
Here’s the patch for my latest changes: smil-anim-2005-09-14-2043.patch (about 230k).
I haven’t included
configure in the diff so you’ll need to regenerate it from
configure.in.
Under Cygwin the following works for me:
$ autoconf-2.13 configure.in > configure