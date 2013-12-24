Web Animations @ html5j 2013

Over the weekend I had the chance to speak about Web Animations at the HTML5 conference 2013 in Tokyo. I put a fair bit of work into the presentation so I thought I’d put up an English version of the slides (including videos of the demos) in case they’re useful to someone else looking for a gentle introduction to Web Animations.

I ran out of steam when producing the last few slides so it kind of ends with a fizzle but I put a fair bit of work into the other ones so hopefully it’s entertaining. Although you can’t tell from the slideshare version most of the slides include animation somewhere and most of the pictures are made with SVG so I think it looked pretty.

(If you’re curious there’s the HTML version too but be warned that it doesn’t have explanatory notes like the slideshare and PDF versions.)

(日本語の資料ももちろんあります！イベントの配信、Slideshareの資料、PDF版、HTML版(注釈なし)をご覧ください。）