Brian Birtles’ BlogAbout

Web Animations @ html5j 2013

ArchiveWeb Animations

Over the weekend I had the chance to speak about Web Animations at the HTML5 conference 2013 in Tokyo. I put a fair bit of work into the presentation so I thought I’d put up an English version of the slides (including videos of the demos) in case they’re useful to someone else looking for a gentle introduction to Web Animations.

I ran out of steam when producing the last few slides so it kind of ends with a fizzle but I put a fair bit of work into the other ones so hopefully it’s entertaining. Although you can’t tell from the slideshare version most of the slides include animation somewhere and most of the pictures are made with SVG so I think it looked pretty.

Slideshare / PDF

(If you’re curious there’s the HTML version too but be warned that it doesn’t have explanatory notes like the slideshare and PDF versions.)

(日本語の資料ももちろんあります！イベントの配信Slideshareの資料PDF版HTML版(注釈なし)をご覧ください。）

Previous Post
Players wanted: the pause and seek game
Next Post
Animations on Fire @ Graphical Web 2014

Comments

Šime Vidas

Have you considered making small screencasts (~5-10min) which would cover (part of) the content from those slides?

Brian

Hi Šime, thanks for your comment. What do you have in mind? There are some little screencasts within the presentation. Do you mean making them into standalone videos?

(Something like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvNQNtIfXXI? The information in that video is old however)

Leave a reply

Most markdown like **bold** and _italic_ is supported.

Never shown. Only used for looking up your gravatar.

Optional
https://