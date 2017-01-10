Web animation in 2017

Level 2: Low-level syntax for export of complex timing functions (multi-segment béziers?), spring timing functions, script-defined timing functions, and perhaps even timing functions that affect the duration of animations.

Level 1: An additional frames() timing function to do what step-end and step-start should have done in the first place.

CSS transitions – this should move to CR status soon. Part of that involves splitting off a separate Timing Functions spec. That separate spec would give us:

CSS animations – this too should move to CR soon. All that is really missing is some clarification about the liveness of values and some text about how @keyframes rules cascade. Then we can start work on new things in level 2 like animation-composition .

Web animations – this too is approaching CR and I hope we can ship (most of) the remainder of the API in the first half of this year in Firefox and Chrome. For that we still need to:

Add a FillAnimation concept to allow browsers to compact finished but filling animations so they don’t keep consuming memory. This is a bit hard, but seems do-able.

Simplify the timing interfaces to use fewer live objects and make the interface consistent with keyframe interfaces. I hope this will simplify the implementation for Edge and Safari too.

Add compositeBefore and compositeAfter methods to control how animations combine and overlap.

Replace SharedKeyframeList with StylePropertyMaps from Houdini.

with StylePropertyMaps from Houdini. Integrate a few tweaks to making specifying keyframes more flexible.

I’m looking forward to shipping additive animation soon since it helps with a lot of use cases, but it really needs FillAnimation first.

getAnimations is also exciting—being able to inspect and manipulate CSS animations and transitions from the same API—but probably won’t ship until the second half of the year when we have the mapping between CSS and Web Animations clearly specified.