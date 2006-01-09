SMIL Animation in Mozilla report

I’ve published the report I wrote for regarding my project implementing SMIL Animation in Mozilla. At 147 pages and ~700kb it’s fairly detailed but I hope it will be of interest to some. Thanks to all who helped. Here it is:

Also, I was invited to represent the Software Engineering faculty by presenting my project at an Engineering project competition run by my university from which I picked up the prize for innovation which means I got paid for working on Mozilla! Stoked!

Finally, I’m taking a bit of a break from this work at the moment. I nearly went crazy finishing the uni project last year and right now it’s summer so I’m getting back into surfing, swimming, running, riding, squash and maybe even some karate! Maybe in a month or two I’ll be ready to look at the code again and I’ll try to tidy up the SMIL Animation code.