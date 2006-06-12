SMIL compiles again

Today is the Queen’s birthday public holiday in Australia. In Sydney the weather is freezing and the surf is huge. All this means I’ve finally got my SMIL work to compile against the trunk again. Now to get it working again!

Thanks to the many people who have left very encouraging comments in the meantime. I’ll do my best to get this up and running as soon as possible. One very experienced developer has suggested they might be able to contribute which would really help bring this to reality.

I’ll wait until it’s actually working (and I’ve done some more deCOMtamination) before posting another patch. But thanks for being patient with me!