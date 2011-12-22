Brian Birtles’ BlogAbout

SMIL implementation status

ItemNotes
<animate>
xlink:hrefImplemented
attributeNameImplemented
attributeTypeImplemented
begin, end
offset valuesImplemented
syncbase valuesImplemented
event valuesImplemented
repeat valuesImplemented
accessKey valuesImplemented
wallclock valuesNot implemented, and not planned
durImplemented
min, maxImplemented
restartImplemented
repeatCountImplemented
repeatDurImplemented
fillImplemented
calcModeImplemented
valuesImplemented
keyTimesImplemented
keySplinesImplemented
fromImplemented
toImplemented
byImplemented
additiveImplemented
accumulateImplemented
<set>Implemented
<animateMotion>Implemented
<animateColor>Not implemented, and not planned
<animateTransform>Implemented
Interface ElementTimeControlImplemented
Interface TimeEventImplemented
Interface SVGAnimationElementImplemented
SVGSVGElement animation-related DOM methods
pauseAnimationsImplemented
unpauseAnimationsImplemented
animationsPausedImplemented
getCurrentTimeImplemented
setCurrentTimeImplemented
HyperlinkingNot implemented
Integration with SVG/CSS

Animation of SVG types

SVGAnimatedLengthImplemented
SVGAnimatedNumberImplemented

SVGAnimatedBoolean,
SVGAnimatedAngle,
SVGAnimatedEnumeration,
SVGAnimatedInteger

Implemented
SVGAnimatedStringImplemented
SVGAnimatedRectImplemented
SVGAnimatedPreserveAspectRatioImplemented
SVGAnimatedLengthListImplemented
SVGAnimatedNumberListImplemented
SVGAnimatedTransformListImplemented
SVGAnimatedPointsImplemented
SVGAnimatedPathDataImplemented
Animation of CSS propertiesImplemented
Proper handling of relative values Outstanding issues: Bug 508206

Last modified: 2011-12-22 07:05:04 PM (Australia/Melbourne)