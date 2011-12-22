SMIL implementation status

|Item
|Notes
<animate>
|xlink:href
|Implemented
|attributeName
|Implemented
|attributeType
|Implemented
|begin, end
|offset values
|Implemented
|syncbase values
|Implemented
|event values
|Implemented
|repeat values
|Implemented
|accessKey values
|Implemented
|wallclock values
|Not implemented, and not planned
|dur
|Implemented
|min, max
|Implemented
|restart
|Implemented
|repeatCount
|Implemented
|repeatDur
|Implemented
|fill
|Implemented
|calcMode
|Implemented
|values
|Implemented
|keyTimes
|Implemented
|keySplines
|Implemented
|from
|Implemented
|to
|Implemented
|by
|Implemented
|additive
|Implemented
|accumulate
|Implemented
<set>
|Implemented
<animateMotion>
|Implemented
<animateColor>
|Not implemented, and not planned
<animateTransform>
|Implemented
|Interface ElementTimeControl
|Implemented
|Interface TimeEvent
|Implemented
|Interface SVGAnimationElement
|Implemented
|SVGSVGElement animation-related DOM methods
|pauseAnimations
|Implemented
|unpauseAnimations
|Implemented
|animationsPaused
|Implemented
|getCurrentTime
|Implemented
|setCurrentTime
|Implemented
|Hyperlinking
|Not implemented
|Integration with SVG/CSS
Animation of SVG types
|SVGAnimatedLength
|Implemented
|SVGAnimatedNumber
|Implemented
SVGAnimatedBoolean,
|Implemented
|SVGAnimatedString
|Implemented
|SVGAnimatedRect
|Implemented
|SVGAnimatedPreserveAspectRatio
|Implemented
|SVGAnimatedLengthList
|Implemented
|SVGAnimatedNumberList
|Implemented
|SVGAnimatedTransformList
|Implemented
|SVGAnimatedPoints
|Implemented
|SVGAnimatedPathData
|Implemented
|Animation of CSS properties
|Implemented
|Proper handling of relative values
|Outstanding issues: Bug 508206
Last modified: 2011-12-22 07:05:04 PM (Australia/Melbourne)