Wow, what a heading! Some would call it lack of imagination, I like to think of it as artistic restraint — it’s just too easy to make puns with “SMILe”!

Progress on SMIL continues, albeit in slow motion. Just a really quick note for those one or two people who want to know what’s going on:

Not only does it compile it now runs too!

All my visual tests pass again

All my unit tests pass again

My early attempt at <animateTransform> is up and running again and seems to work.

I need to do some tidying up before it’s ready for review. Most of all:

Some deCOMtamination

Making better use of Moz utilities (string iterators, nsTArray etc.)

etc.) Removing redundant code

Fixing the scope of the animation controller

It’s hard to give a timeframe for this — it depends a bit on my workload with other things (Japanese, Bible college, surfing, life – not to mention my day job). Hopefully a month?

As for new feature work, I’ll have to re-negotiate with work before I can do that. So I’d really appreciate any help at all. The SVG guys have already been incredibly helpful and have begun preparing the SVG code so it can be animated more efficiently. Thanks guys!