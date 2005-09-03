Brian Birtles’ BlogAbout

September 2005

    Additive animation

    Additive animation appears to be working. The test case I mentioned in the last post works even the nasty tree re-ordering cases. I’ve also extended the additive test case a little to test a bit more of the dynamic behaviour.

    Additive animation nearly done

    I’ve done most of the work required for additive animation. The remaining part is to correctly order animations in the animation sandwich after changes to the document structure.

    Compositing underway

    I’ve begun work on implementing compositing. This will take some time. Also I’m no longer sure I’ll be able to deliver syncbase timing this year as instead I may need to focus on integration issues, performance, documentation, thread-safety and so on. Hopefully all this will mean it has a better chance of getting checked in sooner though.

    Repeating

    I’ve added a basic implementation of repeating. This doesn’t include accumulating or repeat-based timing but this test and a whole lot of other tests seem to work. Also, I’ve added a couple more tests.

    Intervals

    I’ve implemented handling for multiple begin and end values including calculating the active duration, selecting the correct interval etc.

