Web Animations @ html5j 2013
Over the weekend I had the chance to speak about Web Animations at the HTML5 conference 2013 in Tokyo. I put a fair bit of work into the presentation so I thought I’d put up an English version of the slides (including videos of the demos) in case they’re useful to someone else looking for a gentle introduction to Web Animations.
Players wanted: the pause and seek game
Last time I introduced timing groups in Web Animations as a simple yet powerful tool for synchronising animations. Great as they are, they open up a few interesting questions. For example, what happens when you pause an animation that’s in a timing group?
Group and conquer: timing groups for your synchronization woes
Once you start animating anything more than simple fade and slide effects, pretty soon you start wanting to synchronize things. The penguins should start dancing together, the watermelon should explode the moment the blind-folded person hits it, the credits should roll after the movie finishes and so on.
Introducing Web Animations
Today we finally shipped the First Public Working Draft of Web Animations!
Help with math(s)
One of the limitations of CSS and SVG animations is that you can’t do a bouncing effect. That is, you can’t easily do this…
