October 2005

SMIL work: performance and integration
Here’s an updated patch with my latest changes including:
- Optimised performance—a lot of unnecessary rendering has been filtered out and the profiling I was able to perform suggests this has made a significant difference, especially when the animation is frozen.
- Animation now pauses and resets when the page is cached in the bfcache.
- Better thread safety.
Fill modes (nearly) there
Aided by flat surf but hampered by perfect weather I’ve spent most of the last week tidying up my code and updating the documentation on the wiki. The latest patch is hopefully much better, or at least not quite as hideous as it was in some parts.
