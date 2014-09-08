After 10 years
Yesterday marks 10 days to the day since I posted my first patch to Bugzilla. It was a small patch to composite SVG images with their background (and not just have a white background).
Since then I’ve contributed to Firefox as a volunteer, an intern, a contractor, and, as of 3 years ago tomorrow, a Mozilla Japan employee.
It’s still a thrill and privilege to contribute to Firefox. I’m deeply humbled by the giants I work alongside who support me like I was one of their own. In the evening when I’m tired from the day I still often find myself bursting into a spontaneous prayer of thanks that I get to work on this stuff.
So here are 8 reflections from the last 10 years. It should have been 10 but I ran out of steam.
Read article →
Animations on Fire @ Graphical Web 2014
Just recently I had the chance to talk about authoring animations of CSS/SVG for better performance at The Graphical Web 2014. I thought I’d put up the slides here in case they’re useful to others.
Read article →