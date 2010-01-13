It’s about time…
Firefox 4 is going four dimensional! Time dimensional! (Ok, for those who know physics, just pretend 🙂)
There’s CSS transitions for all sorts of animated eye-candy, major JS speed-ups to give scripted animations a boost and
mozRequestAnimationFrameto get keep them smooth and in sync, and a whole host of other graphics and video improvements. Oh, and SMIL in SVG!
Read article →
Synchronising SMIL
Our SMIL implementation passed another little milestone yesterday when we landed syncbase timing. We’ve still got a long way to go but this was always going to be the hardest feature for the timing model.
Read article →