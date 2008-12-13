to‑animation and <animateTransform>

One issue that is not spelled out with regards to <animateTransform> is its interaction with to‑animation. to‑animation produces a special kind of animation that interacts with its base value, however it is unclear just what this base value is in SVG 1.1.

Consider the following case (Case 1):

< svg xmlns = " http://www.w3.org/2000/svg " > < path d = " M -2 50 h 4 v -90 h 4 l -6 -10 -6 10 h 4 z " fill = " blue " transform = " rotate(-90) " > < animateTransform attributeName = " transform " type = " rotate " to = " 90 " dur = " 2s " fill = " freeze " /> </ path > </ svg >

It’s pretty easy to work out what should happen here. The animation should interpolate from -90 to 90. The base value is that rotation transformation of -90 degrees.

Here’s the result in your browser:

But what happens if the underlying value is more complicated like so (Case 2):

< svg xmlns = " http://www.w3.org/2000/svg " > < path d = " M -2 50 h 4 v -90 h 4 l -6 -10 -6 10 h 4 z " fill = " blue " transform = " rotate(-90) translate(0 50) scale(2) " > < animateTransform attributeName = " transform " type = " rotate " to = " 90 " dur = " 2s " fill = " freeze " /> </ path > </ svg >

What’s the base value now? Are you really supposed to pull apart the transform list and try to come up with something that will result in a rotation from -90 to 90 now?

Most implementations say no. Opera and Batik both behave as expected for Case 1. For Case 2, Opera just rotates from 0 to 90 which I believe is correct (there was some discussion of this on www-svg about an identity transform), whilst Batik 1.7 throws NullPointerExceptions.

Here’s the result in your browser:

This is pretty confusing for web authors which is perhaps why in SVG1.2 Tiny they just made it undefined.