Range for keyTimes

In section 3.2.3 of the SMIL Animation specification the keyTimes attribute is described and the following constraint is given:

For linear and spline animation, the first time value in the list must be 0, and the last time value in the list must be 1.

Later in that section, the following example is given:

< animate attributeName = " foo " from = " 10 " to = " 20 " dur = " 10s " keyTimes = " 0.0; 0.7 " calcMode = " spline " keySplines = " .5 0 .5 1 " />

The behaviour of the example is given as “The keyTimes values cause the value of 20 to be reached at 7 seconds, and to hold there for the remainder of the 10 second simple duration.”

This seems to contradict the constraint provided earlier. Perhaps this is a special case for from-to animation but I can’t find a reference to such an exception elsewhere.

In the patch I’ve prepared I have a #define (ALLOW_BAD_KEYTIMES) . If this is defined then no constraint checking is performed and specs such as keyTimes="0.0; 0.7" or even keyTimes="0.3; 0.9" are allowed and provide the behaviour described above.

I think it is reasonable to allow this behaviour because: