by‑animation and scale transformations

One area of SMIL Animation that seems to be unclear is the underlying value to be used when animating scale, especially for by‑animations.

SMILANIM 3.2.2 says that by‑animation is:

simple animation in which the animation function is defined to offset the underlying value for the attribute, using a delta that varies over the course of the simple duration, starting from a delta of 0 and ending with the delta specified with the by attribute.

I’m pretty sure that the underlying value of scale when it’s not otherwise defined is 1. I think this fits with the discussion on www-svg (but just to be sure I’ve posted my query). It certainly makes sense if you assume that an element without a transform specified can be considered to have a transform that corresponds to the identitfy matrix where the scale is 1 (for both x and y).

Now if by represents a delta then by="1" means to ADD to the scale factor 1. So a by‑animation of by="1" operating on an element without any transform specified should animate from scale=“1” to scale=“2”.

Here is a test case based on this understanding:

by‑animation for scale animations Tests behaviour of animating scale using animateTransform. The black circle is the starting point of the animation, and the red circle is the end point. by="1" from="0" by="1" from="1" by="1" to="1" to="2"

UPDATE: See Dr. Hoffmann’s explanation below. A different understanding to mine has been adopted for the SVG Tiny 1.2 Test Suite. This understanding adopts an underlying value of scale(0 0). Here is an updated test case applying this understanding: