RSS the hard way: Adventures with Astro Assets

2023-10-02: This post is both very, very long (I mean reaaaally long) and a teensy bit dated. I wrote it before Astro 3 was released but everything seems to still work the same as of Astro 3.2. However, there is some sort of major overhaul of the whole unified/remark/rehype ecosystem which means if you’re using the latest versions of some of those packages they might not work because, as of this writing, Astro hasn’t updated its usage of those packages yet. Good luck!
There’s something depressing about a blog about blogging. I never wanted this to be one of those blogs. But I’ve struggled so much with Astro’s (experimental) assets feature these past few weeks that I really hope it will benefit others and amount to a bit more than one over-engineered RSS feed.
First step, “fixing” lazy loading
Before we get into RSS, I want to introduce Astro’s assets feature by looking at a simpler problem: lazy loading.
Astro very helpfully lets you reference images from a Markdown file using
a relative path.
In other words, you can have a Markdown file
src/content/posts/blog-a-log/index.md and write:
Look at this picture:
![Amazing picture](./picture.jpg)
Astro will find the picture at
src/content/posts/blog-a-log/picture.jpg,
copy it to your
dist/assets folder, generate a WebP version, then create an
<img> tag in your generated HTML complete with
width and
height attributes
for reducing
CLS badness.
That way your images can live happily alongside their corresponding Markdown
files.
Awesome.
But Astro also takes the liberty of slapping
loading="lazy"
on every single
<img> tag.
That’s not awesome because:
-
If the image is “above the fold” it will hurt your LCP score.
-
It can be distracting to read blogs with
loading="lazy"since you can see the images load as you scroll through the page.
-
It’s annoying when you enter a tunnel on the train and can no longer see the images in the rest of the article.
How can you fix it? According to the Astro issue tracker, you can’t fix it from Markdown. Instead you have to make your own image service.
That sounds really hard but it turns out to be quite simple.
For example, if you’re already using the sharp image service you can wrap it like so:
import sharpImageService from 'astro/assets/services/sharp';
export const nonLazySharpServiceConfig = () => ({
entrypoint: 'src/utils/non-lazy-sharp-service',
config: {},
});
/**
* A fork of the sharp image service that drops the loading="lazy"
* attribute from outputted image tags since it can hurt LCP scores (and is
* generally annoying when scrolling the page).
*/
const nonLazySharpService = {
validateOptions: sharpImageService.validateOptions,
getURL: sharpImageService.getURL,
parseURL: sharpImageService.parseURL,
getHTMLAttributes: (options, serviceOptions) => {
const result = sharpImageService.getHTMLAttributes(options, serviceOptions);
delete result.loading;
return result;
},
transform: sharpImageService.transform,
};
export default nonLazySharpService;
Drop that in, e.g.
src/utils/non-lazy-sharp-service.js, and include it in
astro.config.js in place of
sharpImageService() and you’re done.
Eager loading all around.
The hard bit: RSS
Now onto the hard problem. I had set up a pretty solid RSS feed using Astro’s RSS feature because, if you’re setting up a blog, apparently you should have an RSS feed.
I’ve never used an RSS feed reader but I like the idea. I decided to double-check my awesome RSS feed with Feedly only to be devastated by the lack of pretty pictures.
Inspecting the source of the RSS feed itself it turns out all the images were
still using the relative path from the source file, i.e.
./picture.jpg from
above.
So “all we need to do” is adjust those paths to the final resolved paths.
How card could it possibly be?
(Spoiler: very very hard)
It turns out images in Astro go on quite the journey from being announced in Markdown to finally appearing in HTML ready for showtime.
From Markdown to optimized HTML
Astro is built on vite. Before encountering this problem I’d been trying my hardest to not know what vite is so, if you’re like me, all you really need to know is vite is like webpack but built on rollup, which is also like webpack.
That last point is important because as you’re cruising the Astro source code
you’ll see things like
this.resolve() and will surely wonder where on earth
they’re defined.
It turns
this.resolve() and a whole lot of other functions attached to
this
are part of the Rollup plugin
API.
With that background out of the way, the journey from Markdown image to optimized HTML image goes something like this:
-
Astro registers a vite plugin called
vite-plugin-markdownwhich handles any Markdown files it encounters.
-
vite-plugin-markdownparses the Markdown using
@astrojs/markdown-remarkwhich basically wraps up the
remarklibrary and configures a bunch of plugins.
-
The
remarkCollectImagesplugin extracts all the relative image paths that should be optimized and stores them in the Markdown virtual file metadata.
-
After converting the Markdown to HTML another plugin,
rehypeImages, looks for any
<img>elements whose
srcmatches one of the paths we found in the previous step. For any matching
<img>s it drops the
srcattribute and adds an
__ASTRO_IMAGE__one in its place with the same value.
-
Back in
vite-plugin-markdownwe read back all the image paths from the third step and resolve them using Rollup’s
resolveAPI turning
./picture.jpginto
/home/me/blog/src/content/posts/blog-a-log/picture.jpg.
-
Finally, we export a big template string of TypeScript code in place of the Markdown file that:
-
Includes a map of image paths from the relative image paths to their fully resolved paths.
-
Takes the HTML we generated previously and runs a regex on it to replace all those
__ASTRO_IMAGE__attributes with the corresponding resolved path from the map of image paths.
-
That’s the overview, but we glossed over a lot of details with regarding the image path map in the second last bullet point.
The template string to generate the map looks like this:
`export const images = {
${imagePaths.map(
(entry) =>
`'${entry.raw}': await getImageSafely((await import("${
entry.raw
}")).default, "${entry.raw}", "${rootRelativePath(
settings.config.root,
entry.resolved
)}")`
)}
}`;
The mix of executed code and generated code here is a bit of a mind-bender but there are two important points.
Firstly, the
await import("${entry.raw"})).default part hides the fact that
this is triggering yet another vite plugin.
This time it’s the
vite-plugin-assets
plugin.
By importing an image using ESM we arrive at the
astro:assets:esm section of
that plugin which calls
emitESMImage.
emitESMImage emits the file using Rollup’s
emitFile API and
returns the image metadata like the
width and
height as well as a handle to
the image in the form
__ASTRO_ASSET_IMAGE__${handle}__.
In effect, this takes something like
/home/me/blog/src/content/posts/blog-a-log/picture.jpg and returns a handle
like
/assets/gecko-inside.4d156e5c.jpg where
6cf702f7 is the
referenceId
returned by
emitFile.
Then, in the
renderChunk hook of
the same plugin, it finds the
/assets/gecko-inside.4d156e5c.jpg handle, extracts
the
referenceId
6cf702f7, looks it up using Rollup’s
this.getFileName
and gets back
assets/picture.b5a66e4a.jpg.
Secondly, we pass the metadata returned from
emitESMImage including the
now-resolved
src (i.e.
assets/picture.b5a66e4a.jpg) along to
getImageSafely which is a wrapper for
getImage.
getImage calls our image service which calls
addStaticImage
from
vite-plugin-assets to ensure that our WebP image gets generated.
addStaticImage adds its own hash to the resulting file producing something
like
/assets/picture.b5a66e4a_13mnAp.webp which
getImage forwards on.
Getting the resolved path in our RSS feed
So, how do we get from
./picture.jpg to
/assets/picture.b5a66e4a_13mnAp.webp
in our RSS feed?
Summarising the above, there are roughly four steps:
-
Get all the suitable relative images from the Markdown file (e.g.
./picture.jpg).
-
Resolve the absolute path on disk for each (e.g.
/home/me/blog/src/content/posts/blog-a-log/picture.jpg).
-
Emit the file as part of our Rollup build producing, e.g.,
assets/picture.b5a66e4a.jpg.
-
Get the path of the optimized version of the file (e.g.
assets/picture.b5a66e4a_13mnAp.webp).
Pretty straightforward except step 3. Step 3 is trouble.
Step 1: Collecting the relative images
In order to include an HTML version of our posts in the RSS feed we need to do our own Markdown processing.
The
Astro docs
suggest using
markdown-it or similar for this.
I decided to use
remark so that I can
re-use plugins between parsing Markdown for regular display and for generating
HTML previews.
Doing that means we can re-use Astro’s remark plugin for extracting relative images like so:
import { remarkCollectImages } from '@astrojs/markdown-remark';
// ...
// Using a singleton parser improves performance _dramatically_
const postParser = unified()
.use(remarkParse)
// (I guess the typings for `remarkCollectImages` are not quite right)
.use(remarkCollectImages as Plugin<void[], Root>)
.use(remarkRehype)
.use(rehypeSanitize)
.use(rehypeStringify);
// When generating each RSSItem we do:
const content = await postParser.process({ path, value: post.body });
Note that although Remark will accept the markdown content (
post.body
above) by itself, we also need to pass the path of the Markdown file too or
else
remarkCollectImages will skip it.
Step 2: Resolving the absolute path on disk
Astro resolves relative paths with the following code:
(await this.resolve(imagePath, id))?.id ??
path.join(path.dirname(id), imagePath);
The first part uses Rollup’s
this.resolve
which ends up running any plugins registered for the
resolveId hook.
In Astro’s case, that includes the
configAliasVitePlugin
plugin
which picks up your
tsconfig.json and applies any aliases from the
paths section.
Now, if you’re extending one of the Astro tsconfigs, you’ll have already picked
up at least one alias via
tsconfigs/base.json:
"paths": {
"~/assets/*": ["src/assets/*"]
}
Update (2023-10-02): Astro 3 appears to have dropped this alias.
That makes it possible to also reference images in your
src/assets folder
using
~/assets/picture.jpg.
In order to faithfully convert our relative path to an absolute one we need to
also take care of any aliases that might be defined, or any other tricks any
Rollup plugins might want to play with the
resolveId hook.
For now we just assume that the only alias we’re likely to use is the
~/assets
one and handle that specifically.
With that decided we can add another plugin that operates on the HTML—a rehype plugin—that picks up the extracted image references and locates them on disk like so:
export function rehypeAstroImages(options) {
return async function (tree, file) {
if (
!file.path ||
!(file.data.imagePaths instanceof Set) ||
!file.data.imagePaths?.size
) {
return;
}
const imageNodes = [];
const imagesToResolve = new Map();
visit(tree, (node) => {
if (
node.type !== 'element' ||
node.tagName !== 'img' ||
typeof node.properties?.src !== 'string' ||
!node.properties?.src ||
!file.data.imagePaths.has(node.properties.src)
) {
return;
}
if (imagesToResolve.has(node.properties.src)) {
imageNodes.push(node);
return;
}
let absolutePath;
// Special handling for the ~/assets alias
if (node.properties.src.startsWith('~/assets/')) {
absolutePath = path.resolve(
options.rootPath,
'src',
'assets',
node.properties.src.substring('~/assets/'.length)
);
} else {
absolutePath = path.resolve(
path.dirname(file.path),
node.properties.src
);
}
if (!fs.existsSync(absolutePath)) {
return;
}
imageNodes.push(node);
imagesToResolve.set(node.properties.src, absolutePath);
});
// ... to be continued
};
}
Step 3: Getting the path to the asset produced by Rollup
This is where it gets hard.
It seems like we could just call
this.emitFile, grab
the
referenceId then look it up with
this.getFileName.
But that requires having a Rollup plugin context to work with.
Many parts of the Astro codebase do this sort of thing.
emitESMImage itself takes
this.emitFile as an argument.
Many other places take a plugin context as an argument.
But where do we get a plugin context from in the middle of generating our RSS?
This is where I get stuck and I hope someone reading this blog can tell me an easy way to do this. I fear the right way might involve creating yet another vite plugin and exporting TypeScript template strings and other messy business so for now I’ve implemented the hacky way: shadow what Rollup does very poorly and hope it’s enough.
Specifically, we want to shadow how Rollup goes from
<absolute path>/picture.jpg to
assets/picture.<hash>.jpg.
First the hash. Rollup has a function
getSourceHash:
function getSourceHash(source: string | Uint8Array): string {
return createHash().update(source).digest('hex');
}
where
createHash
is simply:
import { createHash as cryptoCreateHash } from 'node:crypto';
export const createHash = () => cryptoCreateHash('sha256');
That will generate a rather long hash however. Rollup only uses a part of that in the filename. In fact, the filename generation is quite involved…
function generateAssetFileName(
name: string | undefined,
source: string | Uint8Array,
sourceHash: string,
outputOptions: NormalizedOutputOptions,
bundle: OutputBundleWithPlaceholders
): string {
const emittedName = outputOptions.sanitizeFileName(name || 'asset');
return makeUnique(
renderNamePattern(
typeof outputOptions.assetFileNames === 'function'
? outputOptions.assetFileNames({ name, source, type: 'asset' })
: outputOptions.assetFileNames,
'output.assetFileNames',
{
ext: () => extname(emittedName).slice(1),
extname: () => extname(emittedName),
hash: (size) =>
sourceHash.slice(0, Math.max(0, size || defaultHashSize)),
name: () =>
emittedName.slice(
0,
Math.max(0, emittedName.length - extname(emittedName).length)
),
}
),
bundle
);
}
Looking at the important bits here:
-
sanitizeFileNameis only dealing with drive letters and things so hopefully we can ignore that 👍
-
makeUniqueensures the filename doesn’t clash but since we’re including a bit of hash in the filename hopefully we’re ok 🤞
-
renderNamePatternis problematic. It implements the asset format defined by
output.assetFileNameswhich we’re likely to want to override 😬
In fact, my Astro config already does:
export default defineConfig({
// ...
vite: {
build: {
rollupOptions: {
output: {
assetFileNames: (assetInfo) => {
if (assetInfo.name === 'style.css') {
return 'css/styles.[hash][extname]';
}
return 'assets/[name].[hash][extname]';
},
},
},
},
},
});
Now, unfortunately, as far as I can tell Astro doesn’t provide any easy way to
access configuration values and as someone else
discovered, simplying
importing
astro.config.js no longer works either.
You can access the config using an integration but if you try loading the same integration when generating RSS you’ll be disappointed to learn that it’s executing in a different context so you can’t share the config you gleaned from the integration API.
At this point, the simplest thing is just to move the vite config to a separate
file,
vite.config.js so it can be imported separately from both
astro.config.js and our rehype plugin.
With our
output.assetFileNames option finally available, we can proceed to
fork Rollup’s
generateAssetFileName into just the parts we need.
We don’t need most of the validation code since presumably that’s going to be
run when we generate the actual asset.
Putting it altogether we have something like this:
import { createHash } from 'node:crypto';
import * as fs from 'node:fs';
import * as path from 'node:path';
/**
* @param {string} absolutePath
* @param {Buffer} data
* @param {string=} assetsDir
* @param {ViteConfig=} viteConfig
*/
function getImageAssetFileName(absolutePath, data, assetsDir, viteConfig) {
const source = new Uint8Array(data);
const sourceHash = getImageHash(source);
if (Array.isArray(viteConfig?.build?.rollupOptions?.output)) {
throw new Error("We don't know how to handle multiple output options 😬");
}
// Defaults to _astro
//
// https://docs.astro.build/en/reference/configuration-reference/#buildassets
assetsDir = assetsDir || '_astro';
// Defaults to `${settings.config.build.assets}/[name].[hash][extname]`
//
// https://github.com/withastro/astro/blob/d5f526b3397cf24aa06353de2de91b2ba08cd4eb/packages/astro/src/core/build/static-build.ts#L176C22-L176C78
const assetFileNames =
viteConfig?.build?.rollupOptions?.output?.assetFileNames ||
`${assetsDir}/[name].[hash][extname]`;
return generateAssetFileName(
path.basename(absolutePath),
source,
sourceHash,
assetFileNames
);
}
function getImageHash(imageSource) {
return createHash('sha256')
.update(imageSource)
.digest('hex')
.slice(0, Math.max(0, 8));
}
function generateAssetFileName(name, source, sourceHash, assetFileNames) {
const defaultHashSize = 8;
return renderNamePattern(
typeof assetFileNames === 'function'
? assetFileNames({ name, source, type: 'asset' })
: assetFileNames,
{
ext: () => path.extname(name).slice(1),
extname: () => path.extname(name),
hash: (size) => sourceHash.slice(0, Math.max(0, size || defaultHashSize)),
name: () =>
name.slice(0, Math.max(0, name.length - path.extname(name).length)),
}
);
}
function renderNamePattern(pattern, replacements) {
return pattern.replace(/\[(\w+)(:\d+)?]/g, (_match, type, size) =>
replacements[type](size && Number.parseInt(size.slice(1)))
);
}
Step 4: Getting the path to the optimized asset
Now that we have the asset name that Rollup is (hopefully) going to produce,
getting the path to the optimized asset is easy since Astro helpfully provides
the
getImage
function for
this.
Continuing our rehype plugin, we can resolve the references as follows:
import { getImage } from 'astro:assets';
import { imageMetadata } from 'astro/assets/utils';
// ...
const imagePromises = [];
for (const [relativePath, absolutePath] of imagesToResolve.entries()) {
imagePromises.push(
fs.promises
.readFile(absolutePath)
.then(
(buffer) =>
/** @type Promise<[ImageMetadata, Buffer]> */
new Promise((resolve) => {
imageMetadata(buffer).then((meta) => {
resolve([meta, buffer]);
});
})
)
.then(([meta, buffer]) => {
if (!meta) {
throw new Error(`Failed to get metadata for image ${relativePath}`);
}
const fileUrl = url.pathToFileURL(absolutePath);
fileUrl.searchParams.append('origWidth', meta.width.toString());
fileUrl.searchParams.append('origHeight', meta.height.toString());
fileUrl.searchParams.append('origFormat', meta.format);
const assetPath =
'/@fs' +
absolutize(url.fileURLToPath(fileUrl) + fileUrl.search).replace(
/\\/g,
'/'
);
return getImage({ src: { ...meta, src: assetPath } });
})
.then((image) => [
relativePath,
{ src: image.src, attributes: image.attributes },
])
);
}
// Process the result
const resolvedImages = new Map();
for (const result of await Promise.allSettled(imagePromises)) {
if (result.status === 'fulfilled') {
resolvedImages.set(...result.value);
} else {
console.warn('Failed to resolve image', result.reason);
}
}
for (const node of imageNodes) {
const imageDetails = resolvedImages.get(node.properties.src);
if (imageDetails) {
const { src: resolvedSrc, attributes } = imageDetails;
if (options.rootUrl) {
node.properties.src = new URL(resolvedSrc, options.rootUrl).toString();
} else {
node.properties.src = absolutize(resolvedSrc);
}
node.properties.width = attributes.width;
node.properties.height = attributes.height;
}
}
function absolutize(path) {
return !path.startsWith('/') ? `/${path}` : path;
}
Epilogue: Ship it!
We did it! Having finally tamed Astro Assets I thought it was time I unleashed my abomination on the world as a brand new drop-in package. I spent half a day setting up the repo and npm package “just right”, popped into into my blog and fired up a build only to get…
Error [ERR_UNSUPPORTED_ESM_URL_SCHEME]: Only URLs with a scheme
in: file and data are supported by the default ESM loader.
Received protocol 'astro:'
It turns out all these fancy vite plugins and virtual modules in Astro aren’t
applied to code under
node_modules?
I tried to brute force my way past the first error but next it was
virtual:image-service that was not reachable.
I tried to persuade Rollup to do its thing for my module too but with no luck.
By this point I have to conclude that all this code is just not the Astro way to do things. The correct approach probably involves a bundle of vite plugins writing Typescript template string incantations but I’ve spent way too much on this problem by now so in lieu of an npm package I have a gist.
I look forward to someone reviewing my code and telling me all the places I did it wrong!
Unfortunately, it looks like Feedly only ever fetches a post once so it doesn’t matter that I fixed my old posts—Feedly users will see the original broken version for eternity 😅