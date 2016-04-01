Gecko insiders

Brian Birtles’ BlogAbout

At Mozilla Japan, we’ve been doing a series of monthly events called “Gecko inside” where we discuss details of hacking on Gecko in the hope of helping each other learn and helping new contributors to get started.

Last weekend we held a special “write a patch” day where we gathered a group of long-time contributors to mentor first-time contributors through the process of setting up a build environment, writing a patch, and getting it reviewed and landed.

Gecko inside

We fixed nearly a dozen bugs on the day and if you were hanging around on #developers about that time, you might have been surprised at the stream of Japanese names ticking by.

Lots of Japanese commits

It was a fun event with veterans and first-time contributors alike asking if we could do it again.

Gecko internals

In keeping with the topic of new contributors, we were recently very pleased to have Ryo Motozawa join us for an internship during his university’s winter break. Ryo came to us with more curiosity than experience but quickly found his way around implementing WebIDL interfaces, animation timing features, and a number of DevTools features including exposing detailed animation performance information (due to land any day now!) using an interface Hiro recently built—all in just 2 months! Nice work Ryo!

Screenshot of detailed animation performance view where a tooltip indicates that a transform animation is not able to be run async

(And, before you mention it, there’s already a bug to fix the text in that tooltip!)

Gecko geeks

Some of the other notable things we’ve been plugging away at here in Japan include:

Also, while far from a Japan-only effort, another animation-related feature I should mention is that thanks to platform work from Boris Chiou and Daisuke Akatsuka, and DevTools work from Patrick Brosset, the animation inspector now finally works with animations on pseudo-elements!

Screenshot of the animation inspector showing animations on pseudo-elements

They’re just a few of the things we’re excited about at the moment. Oh, and this view!

Cherry blossoms line a road near Tokyo Midtown

